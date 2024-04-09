Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Tran Quang Phuong (left) and Chairman of the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the NPC Bai Chunli. (Photo: VNA)

Beijing (VNA) – The Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) and the China-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group of the National People’s Congress (NPC) of China held a working session on April 9 in Beijing within the framework of NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s official visit to China.

Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Quang Phuong and Chairman of the Ethnic Affairs Committee of the NPC Bai Chunli co-chaired the working session.

Phuong, who is also Chairman of the Vietnam-China Friendship Parliamentarians’ Group, affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State attach special importance to maintaining and developing stable, healthy, sustainable and long-term relations with China.

For his part, Bai emphasised that Hue’s visit is extremely important, demonstrating the strong commitment of the Vietnamese NA and the NPC in promoting Vietnam-China relations.

He highly appreciated the fact that the two Friendship Parliamentarians' Groups held a working session right after Chairman of the Standing Committee of NPC of China Zhao Leji and NA Chairman Hue signed a new cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies.

The two sides agreed that parliamentary cooperation is an important component of the overall relationship between the two countries and welcomed the establishment of a cooperation committee of the two legislatures.

They expressed their willingness to coordinate closely to effectively implement the new cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies, thereby contributing to taking their relationship into a new stage of development with higher political trust, more effective and substantive cooperation.

The two sides exchanged information and shared experiences in law building, institutional improvement, people's democracy and ethnic affairs./.