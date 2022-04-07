Friendship parliamentary group contributes to fostering Vietnam-Mexico ties
Mexico’s Chamber of Deputies (65th tenure) on April 6 debuted the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group in the new term.
Mexico City (VNA) – Mexico's Chamber of Deputies (65th tenure) on April 6 debuted the Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group in the new term.
President of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Chamber of Deputies Alfredo Femat Bañuelos was reelected as Chairman of the group.
In his remarks, the congressman said the group is tasked with promoting parliamentary diplomacy and creating dialogue space, contributing to enhancing the multi-faceted relations between the two countries.
He also commended Vietnam’s rising role and position in the region and the world.
Other Mexican congressmen expressed their admiration for Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements in Doi moi (Reform).
Ambassador Nguyen Hoanh Nam stressed that the Vietnam-Mexico friendship and cooperation are developing fruitfully across spheres.
The two sides have supported each other at multilateral and international forums. The bilateral trade also increased 15 percent to nearly 7 billion USD last year.
The Mexico-Vietnam Friendship Parliamentary Group plays a significant role in the bilateral cooperation across fields and channels, he said, pledging to closely coordinate with the group to advance the relationship to a new high in the time ahead./.