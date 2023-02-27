Delegates visit Rang pagoda in Phu Xuyen district during the Friendship Spring Trip 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Friendship Spring Trip 2023 was recently held by the Hanoi Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO), the municipal Department of Tourism and the outlying district of Phu Xuyen, aiming to boost cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

The February 25 event attracted more than 400 representatives from the city’s authorities, the Vietnam Tourism Association, tourism enterprises, ambassadors and diplomats from embassies, and international organisations in the country.

Nguyen Lan Huong, Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Hanoi and HUFO, emphasised that the annual event holds a significant meaning in introducing the capital city’s historical relic sites and scenic places while boosting friendship and mutual understanding between Vietnamese people and international friends.

Head of the diplomatic corps, Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama said such friendship activities have greatly adorned the beauty of Vietnam and its people in international friends’ heart.

During the trip, the delegates visited Rang pagoda and Chuyen My lacquerware traditional craft village. They were also briefed on achievements of the city and country’s Doi Moi (renewal) process, among others./.