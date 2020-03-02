From dump to instagrammable check-in venue
Turning trash into useful items is becoming a growing trend. But how about turning a dump into a check-in venue? A project in which artists and environmental advocates are bringing recycling to a whole new level is underway in Hanoi.
The project is inspired by the location itself as Long Bien Bridge has stood for over a hundred years.
Still, in order for the project to continue, locals need to join hands to keep the venue clean.
What makes this venue even more attractive to photo lovers is that it shines even at night, turning it into a promising all-day tourist hotspot in downtown Hanoi./.