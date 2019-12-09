The initiative has proved its social significance as it is not only an act of environmental protection, but also offers jobs for local people with disabilities.

Thanks to the Vun Art cooperative, disposing of fabric scraps is no longer a problem in Van Phuc village.

Vun Art cooperative has managed to prove that even unwanted items like fabric scraps can be turned into something valuable like artworks, as long as we are creative and have a sense of environmental protection./.

