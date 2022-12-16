At the event. (Photo: VNA)

Dong Nai (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien on December 16 visited Xuan Loc Diocese in Long Khanh city of southern Dong Nai province to offer Christmas greetings to Catholic bishops, priests and followers in the locality.



The Front leader praised the contributions of local Catholic dignitaries and followers to the province's socio-economic development and the new-style rural area building movement, helping Dong Nai to become one of the leading localities in this field.



For his part, Bishop of the Xuan Loc Diocese Do Van Ngan vowed to call on over 1 million Catholic followers in the dicocese to work together to build a civilised and developed homeland and country./.