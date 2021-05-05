Front leader examines election preparations in Kien Giang
The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has completed major electoral steps, including the organisation of three consultative conferences, the provincial Election Commission told Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, on May 5.
Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, speaks at a working session with the Election Commission of Vinh Thanh Van ward, Rach Gia city, Kien Giang province. (Photo: nhandan.com.vn)Kien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has completed major electoral steps, including the organisation of three consultative conferences, the provincial Election Commission told Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, on May 5.
The province has also established election groups in localities, stepped up the communication work, and settled complaints and denunciations regarding the upcoming elections in line with regulations.
Candidates for the seats of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and all-level People’s Councils have met with voters. Meanwhile, the lists of candidates and voters have been announced.
Apart from measures to ensure security and order during the important political event, Kien Giang has drawn up a COVID-19 prevention and control plan.
Speaking at a meeting with representatives of the provincial Election Commission, Chien, who is also Vice Chairman of the National Election Commission (NEC), lauded Kien Giang’s efforts in the preparation work.
Pointing out the high risk of COVID-19 infections as Kien Giang borders Cambodia that is facing a surge in cases, he asked the province to observe COVID-19 prevention and control regulations during the organisation of meetings between candidates and voters./.