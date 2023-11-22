Front leader extends congratulations to Cambodia’s newly-elected SFDCM chair
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Do Van Chien sent a message of congratulations to newly-elected President of the National Council of the Solidarity Front for Development of the Cambodian Motherland (SFDCM) Samdech Kittisangha Bondit Men Sam An.
In the message to Men Sam An, who is also Vice President of the Cambodian People’s Party and supreme advisor to the Cambodian King, Chien reviewed the expanded, fruitful cooperation between the VFF Central Committee and the National Council of the SFDCM, and expressed his belief that Men Sam An will lead the council to grow further and reap more achievements.
He also suggested Men Sam An pay more attention to the relations between the two organisations, contributing to consolidating the fine cooperation and traditional friendship between the two countries./.