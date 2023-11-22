Politics Azerbaijan prioritises relations with Vietnam: party official Azerbaijan highly values and prioritises its relations with Vietnam, considering Vietnam a crucial partner in Asia-Pacific, Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party (YAP) and head of YAP’s Central Office Tahir Budagov has said.

Politics Vietnam, Laos hold tenth foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith co-chaired the tenth Vietnam-Laos foreign ministerial-level consultation meeting in Hanoi on November 22.

Politics President Vo Van Thuong to pay official visit to Japan President Vo Van Thuong and his spouse will pay an official visit to Japan from November 27 – 30 at the invitation of the Japanese State, said a communiqué of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on November 22./.

Politics Vietnam, Philippines strengthen defence cooperation Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang hosted a reception in Hanoi on November 22 for Philippine Undersecretary of National Defence Irineo Cruz Espino, who is in Vietnam for the fifth Vietnam-Philippine defence policy dialogue.