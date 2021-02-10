Front leader pays pre-Tet visit to Military Zone 9 High Command
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 10 led a delegation to pay a visit to the Military Zone 9 High Command on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man speaks at a meeting with officers and soldiers of Military Zone 9. (Photo: VNA)
He lauded contributions of officers and soldiers at the Military Zone 9 to national defence and security in the southwestern region, socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta and the COVID-19 pandemic combat.
The official said the unit should better the political and ideological work given the complex situation at home and abroad, calling for efforts against hostile forces and crimes, notably hi-tech and drug ones.
Since the beginning of 2020, the Military Zone 9 has admitted 30,000 Vietnamese and foreigners for COVID-19 quarantine, while coordinating with border guards and police in controlling illegal immigration.
Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung visits and presents gifts to war invalids and ill soldiers in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh. (Photo: VNA)
The same day, Minister of Finance Dinh Tien Dung also visited and presented gifts to war invalids and ill soldiers in Nho Quan district, the northern province of Ninh Binh.
The official briefed them on outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress, achievements recorded by Vietnam and Ninh Binh in particular in 2020, as well as major orientations in 2021.
Dung expressed a hope that the war invalids and sick soldiers will continue to set bright examples for young generations to follow./.