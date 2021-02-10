Society Dien pomelo - a Hanoi speciality With its unique fragrance and sweetness, Dien pomelo, grown in Phu Dien ward, Bac Tu Liem district, Hanoi, is a precious gift for the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.

Society Men arrested for Facebook posts defaming leaders Police in the central province of Quang Tri on February 10 launched legal proceedings against two men for compiling and spreading documents with defamatory contents via social networks.

Society Vietnamese expats in Laos preserve traditional Lunar New Year Vietnamese expatriates in Laos have rushed off their feet those days to prepare for the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday since they could not return to their home land due to the COVID-19 pandemic.