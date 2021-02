President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man speaks at a meeting with officers and soldiers of Military Zone 9. (Photo: VNA)

President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on February 10 led a delegation to pay a visit to the Military Zone 9 High Command on the occasion of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.He lauded contributions of officers and soldiers at the Military Zone 9 to national defence and security in the southwestern region, socio-economic development in the Mekong Delta and the COVID-19 pandemic combat.The official said the unit should better the political and ideological work given the complex situation at home and abroad, calling for efforts against hostile forces and crimes, notably hi-tech and drug ones.Since the beginning of 2020, the Military Zone 9 has admitted 30,000 Vietnamese and foreigners for COVID-19 quarantine, while coordinating with border guards and police in controlling illegal immigration.