President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (R) and President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man has affirmed that Vietnam is ready to share reform experience with Cuba.



During his talks in Hanoi on August 19 with President of the Cuban Committee for the Defence of the Revolution Carlos Rafael Miranda Martinez, Man affirmed the Vietnamese Party, State and people’s consistent support for Cuba’s struggle for the full removal of unilateral embargo.



Man spoke highly the exchange of regular visits at all levels to enhance economic, trade and investment ties, with more Vietnamese firms interested in doing business in Cuba. Defence-security and agriculture collaboration between the two nations has thrived, he said.



The Front leader expected that both sides would step up the practical development of political ties by fostering solidarity between the Vietnamese and Cuban Parties, States, fronts and people.



Man suggested the two sides enhance information sharing, work closely together on issues of shared concern, support each country’s interests in line with international law, as well as fostering friendship with countries in the region and the world.



Martinez, for his part, said ties between Cuba and Vietnam have been developing fruitfully in the fields of politics, economy, trade, national defence-security, agriculture and health care.



He hoped that the outcomes of talks will beef up ties between the two fronts, towards the 60th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties next year.-VNA