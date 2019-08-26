President Tran Thanh Man of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee speaks at the working session with Dak Lak authorities (Photo: VNA)

– A delegation from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, led by its President Tran Thanh Man, visited the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 25 to inspect the aftermath of a historical flood that took place earlier this month.At a working session with the delegation, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Bui Van Cuong said the flood damage was significant, particularly in Buon Don and Ea Sup districts, costing the province more than 803 billion VND (34.8 million USD).Cuong reported that there were 1,792 houses and 16,163 hectares of crops submerged, nearly 4,000 domesticated animals killed or swept away, and 80 hectares of fish farms lost completely.Speaking at the function, Man recommended local authorities direct public agencies and organisations in helping residents deal with the flooding consequences. Tackling environmental problems, preventing diseases and repairing damaged schools are also necessary, he added.The official took the occasion to hand over 800 million VND to the VFF’s chapter in Dak Lak to help build 20 houses for people impacted by the disaster.He urged the chapter’s provincial committee to soon disburse 1.7 billion VND of the provincial fund for supporting the poor to build more houses for flood-hit families.The same day, the delegation visited and presented gifts to two affected households in Ea Sup.-VNA