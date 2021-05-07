Front leaders inspect election preparations in Ninh Binh, Quang Tri
Inspection delegations from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 7 held working sessions with the election committees in the northern province of Ninh Binh and central province of Quang Tri regarding the preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for 2021-2026 .
At the working session in Quang Tri (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Inspection delegations from the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee on May 7 held working sessions with the election committees in the northern province of Ninh Binh and central province of Quang Tri regarding the preparations for the upcoming elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and People’s Councils at all levels for 2021-2026 .
The elections of deputies to the 15th NA and all-level People’s Councils for the 2021-2026 tenure are slated to take place on May 23.
In Ninh Binh, Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Ngo Sach Thuc, who led the delegation, acknowledged the province's preparations so far.
He requested the VFF Committee of Ninh Binh and the provincial election committee to continue following documents and directions on the work, pay attention to the operation of election groups, and increase inspection activities to promptly address any problems detected.
As reported, Ninh Binh has set up eight election committees at the district level, 143 election committees at the commune level, two boards for NA election, 14 boards for provincial People's Council election, 62 boards for People's Council election at the district level, 984 boards for People's Council election at the commune level and 1,020 election groups at 1,020 constituencies.
Meanwhile, in Quang Tri, the VFF delegation headed by Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung worked with local authorities.
Lauding preparations made by the province, Dung recommended Quang Tri to focus on directing the efficient use of funding for the work in its localities and stepping up communications campaigns particularly in difficult and remote areas like Dakrong and Huong Hoa districts.
Ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control as well as security and social order is also a key task, he added.
Quang Tri reported that it has scheduled the organisation of meetings with constituents and election campaigning activities to be completed on May 18./.
He requested the VFF Committee of Ninh Binh and the provincial election committee to continue following documents and directions on the work, pay attention to the operation of election groups, and increase inspection activities to promptly address any problems detected.
As reported, Ninh Binh has set up eight election committees at the district level, 143 election committees at the commune level, two boards for NA election, 14 boards for provincial People's Council election, 62 boards for People's Council election at the district level, 984 boards for People's Council election at the commune level and 1,020 election groups at 1,020 constituencies.
Meanwhile, in Quang Tri, the VFF delegation headed by Vice President of the VFF Central Committee Nguyen Huu Dung worked with local authorities.
Lauding preparations made by the province, Dung recommended Quang Tri to focus on directing the efficient use of funding for the work in its localities and stepping up communications campaigns particularly in difficult and remote areas like Dakrong and Huong Hoa districts.
Ensuring COVID-19 prevention and control as well as security and social order is also a key task, he added.
Quang Tri reported that it has scheduled the organisation of meetings with constituents and election campaigning activities to be completed on May 18./.