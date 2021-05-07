Politics Vietnamese, Cuban Foreign Ministers hold phone talks Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son held a phone talk with his Cuban counterpart Bruno Rodriguez Parrilla on May 7 to discuss measures strengthening the special traditional friendship and comprehensive and trustful partnership between the two nations.

Culture - Sports A panorama of Dien Bien Phu Campaign A panorama of the Dien Bien Phu Campaign made its official debut on May 7 in Dien Bien province to mark Dien Bien Phu victory over French colonial rule.

Politics Vietnam attends virtual 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue Deputy Foreign Minister and head of Vietnam's ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung attended the 34th ASEAN-US Dialogue held in the form of videoconference on May 6.