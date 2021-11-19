Front President calls for heightened awareness in pandemic combat
The ceremony aims to express sympathy to bereaved families over their pain and loss. (Photo: VNA)HCM City 19 (VNA) – Do Van Chien, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee, called for strengthened solidarity and heightened awareness in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, while addressing a memorial ceremony held for COVID-19 dead victims on November 19 night.
He shared the pain of the entire society after the pandemic has left thousands of the elderly alone and more than 2,600 children orphaned, while highlighted the noble acts of many people to help others in difficult times.
Candles were lit at public places to commemorate the victims. (Photo: VNA)The ceremony was held by the VFF Central Committee in coordination with the Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and localities nationwide.
Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong also sent a wreath to the ceremony in memory of COVID-19 victims.
The event aims to express sympathy to bereaved families over their pain and loss, and remind people of their responsibility in the pandemic combat, organisers said.
At 8:30pm, the memorial ritual began. Delegates spent a moment of silence to remember the people who died of COVID-19. In HCM City, which was the epicenter of the fourth resurgence of COVID-19, pagodas and churches rang the bell, vessels at ports sounded their horns and candles were lit at public places to commemorate the victims.
The ceremony received the warm response from religious places and people across the country.
According to the Ministry of Health, Vietnam’s COVID-19 death toll exceeded 23,500 as of November 19, of which more than 17,200 were recorded in HCM City./.