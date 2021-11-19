Society President hails outstanding child participants of drawing contest President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 19 met with 16 children who participated in a contest to draw pictures and compose literature works on the theme ‘Vi mot Viet Nam tat thang’ (For a victorious Vietnam).

Society Memorial ceremony held for COVID-19 victims The Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee in conjunction with the Party Committees of Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and localities nationwide held a ceremony on November 19 night to commemorate those who lost their lives to COVID-19.

Health Top legislator lauds Hanoi Medical University for contributions to COVID-19 combat National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on November 19 praised officials, doctors, health workers, teachers and students of the Hanoi Medical University for their sacrifice and contributions to the COVID-19 fight.

Society VNA’s journalists win prizes in Da Nang Press Awards 2020 A group of journalists of the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)’s representative office in the central city of Da Nang was honoured at a awarding ceremony of the 18th Da Nang Press Awards 2020 on November 19.