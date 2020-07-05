Front President sends greetings to Hoa Hao Buddhist followers
President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) Central Committee Tran Thanh Man on July 4 extended his best wishes to Hoa Hao Buddhist dignitaries and followers, on the occasion of the 81st founding anniversary of the religious sect (1939-2020).
In a letter sent to Hoa Hao Buddhist dignitaries and followers, Man lauded their efforts in implementing the Party’s guidelines, and the State’s laws and policies, as well as movements and campaigns in building new-style rural areas and civilised urban areas, sustainable poverty reduction, environmental protection, and climate change response.
They have also joined hands with people nationwide in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic with various activities, he highlighted.
Man expressed his belief that the Hoa Hao Buddhist Sangha and followers will continue to stay united and promote good values of the sect during national construction and defence./.