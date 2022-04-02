Frost covers Fansipan peak in mid-spring
Frost covers trees in Fansipan peak (Photo: VNA)
Lao Cai (VNA) – Frost appeared on the Fansipan peak early April 2 as temperature dropped below zero degree C despite the fact that it is already mid-spring now.
A thick layer of frost was seen on trees and flowers, creating a spectacular sight, attracting many visitors.
This is the second time the Fansipan peak has been covered by frost in the 2021 winter.
Temperature is forecast to remain low on early April 3, and frost is likely to remain on the mountain./.