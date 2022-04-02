Environment Quang Ninh releases 2.3 million fish fries into Bai Tu Long Bay Nearly 2.3 million fries of various fish species were released into Bai Tu Long Bay in Cam Pha city of the north-eastern province of Quang Ninh on March 31, aiming to regenerate and increase the diversity of fishery resources in the area.

Environment Water resources protection programme for schools launched in Hai Phong A water resources protection programme named “Mizuiku – I love clean water” was launched at a ceremony held in the northern port city of Hai Phong on March 30.

Business Garment industry goes green Greening the garment industry is essential for the sector to fully exploit opportunities arising from free trade agreements and participate deeply in the global value chain, according to the Vietnam Garment and Apparel Association (VITAS).

Environment Vietnam raising efficiency in handling wildlife violations Vietnamese law enforcement agencies have rolled out stringent measures to fight wildlife trafficking, according to insiders.