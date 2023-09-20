Fruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5%
In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.
VNA
VNA
You should also see
InfographicFive items post export value of over 10 billion USD
In the first eight months of this year, five export items of Vietnam posted a turnover of more than 10 billion USD, accounting for 58.4% of Vietnam’s total.
See more
InfographicVietnam’s economic performance in the first 8 months of 2023
Vietnam’s average CPI increased by 3.1% in the first eight months of 2023, while foreign investment rose 8.2% and foreign visitors grew 5.4-fold.
InfographicTrade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months
Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.
InfographicEconomic targets set in National Master Plan
Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.
InfographicVietnam’s rice export performance over years
Rice exports total 2.58 billion USD in the first 7 months of 2023, a 29.6% increase over the same period last year.
InfographicHanoi’s industry and trade seeing robust development
Fifteen years after it expanded its administrative boundaries, Vietnam’s capital Hanoi has enjoyed rosy development in various fields, including industry and trade.