Business Infographic Trade surplus at 20.19 billion USD in first eight months Vietnam’s total import-export turnover of goods hit 435.23 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, with the country posting a trade surplus of 20.19 billion USD.

Business Infographic Economic targets set in National Master Plan Under the National Master Plan for 2021-2030 with a vision to 2050, Vietnam strives to reach a GDP growth rate of approximately 7 percent per year during the 2021-30 period. By 2030, GDP per capita at current prices is expected to be around 7,500 USD.

Business Infographic Vietnam’s rice export performance over years Rice exports total 2.58 billion USD in the first 7 months of 2023, a 29.6% increase over the same period last year.