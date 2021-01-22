Tien Giang (VNA) - A fruit and vegetable purchasing and distribution centre was opened at the My Tho Industrial Park in My Tho city in the Mekong Delta’s Tien Giang province on January 22.



The centre covers 1,000 sq m and is equipped with modern infrastructure that meets Hazard Analysis Critical Control Point (HACCP) and food safety standards.



It will buy about 100 types of fruit and vegetables from 400 farming households belonging to 33 cooperatives, mostly in the Mekong Delta, including dragon fruit, pomelo, coconut, mango, star apple, and melon.



Products will be distributed to Mega Market (MM) outlets nationwide and exported to Singapore; Thailand; Hong Kong and Taiwan (China); Turkey and the Middle East, while being geared towards the European market in the near future.



During the first stage, in 2021, the centre will process 15 tonnes per day, which will rise to around 50 tonnes in the next stage.



MM Vietnam Director of Supply Chain and Logistics, Brian Alan Luck, said the centre is expected to boost the consumption of OCOP (One Commune, One Product) goods and foster stronger ties with local suppliers, farming households, and cooperatives.



MM’s agriculture engineers will work with farmers and cooperatives on selecting varieties, production, harvest, packaging, and transportation to ensure the highest food hygiene and safety standards.



Acting Director of the provincial Department of Industry and Trade Dang Van Tuan said the centre will contribute to boosting domestic farm produce consumption and exports in the Mekong Delta and Tien Giang in particular./.