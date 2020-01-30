Business Hanoi’s tourism affected by nCoV epidemic during Tet The novel coronavirus (nCoV) outbreak caused certain negative impact on Hanoi’s tourism during the seven-day Lunar New Year holiday (Tet), according to the municipal Department of Tourism.

Business Diplomat seeks cooperation chances for Vietnamese, Italian localities Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Nguyen Thi Bich Hue paid working visits to Lombardy and Piedmont, two key economic regions of the European country, and Turin city on January 27-28 to explore cooperation chances between Vietnam and northern Italian localities.

Business Reference exchange rate up 15 VND on January 30 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,185 VND/USD on January 30, up 15 VND from the last session of the Year of the Pig (January 22).