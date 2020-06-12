Business Fast delivery app HeyU expands its operation to Hai Phong city HeyU - a fast delivery application, on June 11 officially launched its service in the northern port city of Hai Phong, continuing its expansion plan across the country.

Business Footwear exports to the US set for tough year Footwear exports to the US have been forecast to struggle in the remaining months of this year due to falling demand, though it recorded a 10 percent increase in revenue in the first quarter of the year.

Business Reference exchange rate surges on June 12 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,222 VND per USD on June 12, up 10 VND from the previous day.

Business Aquatic exports drop 6 percent in five months Vietnam earned 570 million USD from exporting aquatic products in May, raising the total figure in the first five months of this year to nearly 3 billion USD, a year-on-year decline of 6 percent.