Fruit, farm produce week opens in Hanoi
A pavilion of Son La province at the event (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) – The second fruit and farm produce week kicked off in Hanoi on June 11 with the participation of over 20 cities and provinces nationwide.
Sixty pavilions were set up at the fair, offering hundreds of local specialties such as Bac Giang, Hung Yen, Hai Duong lychee, Son La mango and plum, and Ninh Thuan grapefruit.
At the opening ceremony, MM Mega Market Vietnam and some localities exchanged memoranda of understanding, pledging to support sales of farm produce this year.
The event will run until June 15./.