Fruit, farm produce week underway in Hanoi (Photo: kinhtedothi.vn)

Hanoi (VNA)- A wide range of fruits and other agricultural specialties from various localities are being offered at Vincom Plaza Long Bien shopping mall in Hanoi within the framework of a fruit and farm produce week that opened on May 24 to stimulate demand.

Acting Director of the Hanoi Department of Industry and Trade Tran Thi Phuong Lan said the fair is expected to stimulate domestic consumption, increase the total retail sales of goods and effectively implement regional linkage activities and support promotion and connection of goods supply and demand between Hanoi and other localities.



The fair gathers more than 130 booths of over 80 enterprises and cooperatives of Hanoi and 18 participating cities and provinces.

Many products of the localities' strength are supported by large distribution enterprises in Hanoi such as Aeon, Central Group, MM Mega Market, and have been put into distribution systems in foreign countries such as Japan (AEON) and Thailand (BigC).

The week is scheduled to last through May 28./.

VNA