Pomelos are ready for harvest in Dại Binh village in Quang Nam province's mountainous Nong Son district. (Source: VNA)
Quang Nam (VNS/VNA) - Sitting on the banks of the Thu Bon River, Dai Binh village used to be known for its bumper fruit harvests in the central province of Quang Nam, but now it has been transformed into a sustainable community-based farm tourism destination.
Just 20km from the My Son Sanctuary, the village with a population of 1,200 earned a living for three centuries from growing fruits, but now it's day-trippers who are bringing in the cash.
The village was established in 1778 during the country’s southward border expansion journey under Lord Nguyen Hoang. The emigration settled the village on the banks of the Thu Bon River, and the first villagers began growing fruits to make a living.
Fruit zone
In 1920, local herbalist Huynh Chau brought seeds of fruit species from affluent farms in the south of Vietnam.
Nguyen Thanh Tuyen, Director of the Dai Binh Cooperative, said around 100 tropical fruit species such as jackfruit, citrus, grapefruit and langsat were cultivated for centuries before various southern species such as durian, mangosteen, grapes, star apple, rambutan and sapodilla were added in the early 20th century.
“Fruit was the main produce and source of income for most villagers, but now we have developed farming-based tourism, and the first co-operative was formed to promote both gardening and tourism,” Tuyen said.
He said villagers offer visitors the chance to pick their own fruit for a fixed price of 25,000 VND (1.08 USD) per kilo.
He said 28ha of fruit farms (a quarter area of the village) produce more than 200 tonnes of fruit with revenue of 2.3 million USD each year, and welcomed around 100,000 tourists in 2018.
Heavenly gifts
Tran Kim Hung, 61, said the village is naturally fertilised by annual tides of alluvium, while the cool climate helps produce bumper harvests each year.
“The village is the only place in central Vietnam where fruit from north and south grow well due to the natural conditions,” Hung said.
His family welcomes 3,000 visitors each year, earning 4,300 USD from fruit sales.
He said the village has been building a brand for Dai Binh Pomelos product – an OCOP (One Commune-One Product) - to server farm-based tourism.
Huynh Thi Thu Ha, 58, who owns the Ong Nam farm, said fruits are available all year round.
“The harvest begins from lunar March to April with watermelons, while tropical fruits are mass harvested from June to late September. Tourists can relax in the gardens during the hot summer,” Ha said.
She said a vegetable farm for rural work experience has been built in the village as another choice for visitors.
Tran Hung, 82, still lives in a 165 year-old house that has sheltered four generations of his family, and its 3,000sq.m garden.
Hung said villagers do not use chemical fertilisers because the gardens are very close to their living area.
“The village’s garden economy is based on natural conditions, including soil, rainfall, the cool climate and river tides,” he explained.
“Annual tides help pile up alluvium for farm productivity,” he said.
Hung, however, complains that climate change in recent decades has badly impacted fruit farms.
Limit traffic
Just 20 minutes from the My Son Sanctuary – a popular world heritage site – Dai Binh has yet to attract foreign tourists due to poor traffic infrastructure.
The Nong Son Bridge that connects the village with Trung Phuoc town is not strong enough to allow light trucks and cars, while a plan for community-based and farming tour services has been slow to emerge.
Vice Director of the provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism Le Ngoc Tuong said transport infrastructure lacks investment, while a tour linking Hoi An, My Son and the village is not on the map.
He said the village is building its OCOP for sustainable tourism.
Bao Tri, a biker, says the village is an ideal site for escaping the crowds and a stressful urban life, but it needs more opportunities to explore rather than expensive accommodation.
Rural home-stays, farm tours, bike tracks and pedestrian paths will offer a traditional cultural experience for tourists.
Tri said a primary forest will be developed as a jungle trek or camp site for adventurers.
Nguyen Chi Tung, Vice Chairman of the Nong Son District People’s Committee, said fruit farming and the rural lifestyle in the village has huge potential for eco-tour development, but needs convenient connections with the provincial capital, Tam Ky, Hoi An and Da Nang via public buses.
Currently, bus routes only link Da Nang and Tam Ky to Dai Loc commune and Que Son district, about 40km away.
Tuyen, from the Dai Binh Cooperative, emphasised: “The village started off as a fruit farm, so of course farmers need training in hospitality skills to welcome tourists.”
“We are very open and friendly. The tranquil scenery, fruit picking and rural life experience will make our village a second home for everyone.”/.