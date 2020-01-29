Destinations Plum blossoms cover Moc Chau valleys Visitors to Moc Chau Highland in Son La Province are attracted by the beauty of the white plum blossoms in the wild.

Tours Tours connected to swift raising villages in Kien Giang The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang is studying the building of a new tourism product on the basis of swift raising in close association with environment protection so as to attract more tourists.

Travel Two Vietnamese landscapes aired on Korean television The Mua (Dancing) and Thien Ha (Galaxy) caves in the northern province of Ninh Binh were introduced in Battle Trip – a famous TV show of the Republic of Korea (RoK).