Business Strong demand to fuel tra fish exports in Q2: VASEP The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) has forecast a bright future for the tra fish industry this year on the back of strong demand from major markets including the US, Europe and Asian countries.

Business Vietravel Airlines becomes official airline partner for SEA Games 31 Vietravel Airlines has become the official airline partner for the upcoming 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) following an agreement signed between the carrier and the organisers on May 5.

Business Project launched to help Vietnam spur energy efficiency Using energy economically and efficiently is a practical solution to help ensure national energy security, develop the economy, protect the environment and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, Trinh Quoc Vu, Deputy Director of the Department of Energy Saving and Sustainable Department under the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) said on May 5.