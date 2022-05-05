“Fruit garden of Vietnam” on display at Italy’s Macfrut trade fair
Vietnamese agricultural products are on display at Macfrut 2022: Fruit and Vegetable Professional Show held in the city of Rimini, Italy from May 4 - 6.
The Vietnamese pavilion called "Fruit Garden of Vietnam" exhibits fruit processed products, tea, coffee, spices and others.
The Vietnamese pavilion called “Fruit Garden of Vietnam” exhibits fruit processed products, tea, coffee, spices and others, which have drawn the attention of quite many enterprises from not only Italy but also Europe.
It is the second time Vietnam has attended the show.
Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Italy Duong Hai Hung said Italy is one of Vietnam’s key importers of agricultural products which holds great potential for growth.
The Embassy of Vietnam has been helping Vietnamese exporters make the most of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) in order to boost sales of farm produce, especially fruits and vegetables, to Italy and other EU nations, he said.
He noted that the Macfrut provides an opportunity for Vietnamese firms to get updates about market demand and supply, access new technologies in Italy, explore ways to meet the EU’s high standards for imports and gain a foothold in the global supply and value chain.
The exhibition of Vietnamese agricultural products at Macfrut 2022 can enable the expansion of cooperation and exchange between the two countries and push bilateral investment activities, General Director of the Italian Trade Promotion Agency (ICE) Roberto Luongo told Vietnam News Agency. The two-way trade stood at around 4.5 billion EUR (4.75 billion USD) annually, he noted.
He revealed that ICE wants to promote the image of Italy in Vietnam and support companies from both sides to obtain more business opportunities.
ICE will support a working group of the Italian government, accompanied by enterprises, to visit Vietnam at the end of this year, he added.
Macfrut is the second largest annual fruit and vegetable show in Europe. This year’s event features some 800 pavilions and expects to welcome about 32,500 visitors.
Europe imported nearly 3.5 billion USD worth of agricultural products from Vietnam annually./.