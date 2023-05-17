Fruit exports at a checkpoint in Lang Son province, Vietnam, en route to You Yi Guan checkpoint, China . Convenient transport services have supported the increase in fruit export s of Thailand this year. (Photo: bangkokpost.com)

Bangkok (VNA) - Thailand's fruit prices have been consistently rising, driven by increasing demand from the Chinese market, improving transport services and falling shipping costs.



According to Wattanasak Sur-iam, director-general of the Internal Trade Department, the agency has been monitoring prices and found they are increasing, particularly for durian and mangosteen.



More convenient transport services have supported the increase in shipments this year. Furthermore, freight costs decreased, resulting in reduced export costs and increased export volumes.

Wattanasak said although fruit production has increased by 3% to 6.75 million tonnes, there have not been any price issues. For example, mangoes just finished their production season and recorded consistently good prices throughout. Other fruit, such as durian and mangosteens, also have excellent prices, he said.

Meanwhile, Goranij Nonejuie, deputy director-general of the department, said fruit production in the eastern region also increased. Durian production is estimated at 782,000 tonnes, of which, 522,000 tonnes were released to the market, while mangosteens output is estimated at 122,000 tonnes, with 58,500 tonnes released to the market. Rambutan production is projected at 141,000 tonnes, with 62,100 tonnes released to the market.

After the fruit season in the east finishes, the market will shift to the south and north./.