Business Infographic Forecasts for Vietnam’s economic growth in 2023 Vietnam’s GDP growth forecast for 2023 has been adjusted in the context of many key growth drivers being put under major external pressure.

Business Infographic Vietnam ranks 2nd in attracting FDI in renewable energy Vietnam attracted foreign direct investment of 106.8 billion USD into its renewable energy sector during the 2015-2022 period, ranking it 2nd among developing economies around the world.

Business Infographic Fruit and vegetable exports continue to flourish, up 57.5% In the first eight months of this year, Vietnam earned 3.45 billion USD from exporting vegetables and fruits, up 57.5% year-on-year and exceeding last year’s export turnover of 3.16 billion USD.