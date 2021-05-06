Travel Kien Giang rolls out measures to attract visitors The Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang has called on local travel companies to actively implement promotional programmes and plans to lure tourists now that COVID-19 has been largely brought under control.

Business Tax policies for property sector must be carefully studied: Ministry Tax policies for the real estate sector must be carefully studied and introduced at the appropriate time to ensure feasibility and limit speculation, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Business Vietnam should continue support for vulnerable groups: IMF official Vietnam will record positive economic growth in 2021, at around 6-7 percent, if the country continue support for vulnerable groups in the economy, as well as the freshly-rolled out vaccination campaign, said Jonathan Ostry, Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Business Vinaconex reports outstanding profit in Q1 Vietnam Construction and Import-Export JSC (Vinaconex) posted higher profit after tax in the first quarter of 2021 despite losses in revenue.