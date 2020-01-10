Society Seminar seeks to promote ASEAN trade, investment A seminar, focusing on promoting internal trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, was held in Hanoi on January 10.

ASEAN ASEAN Defence SOM Plus Working Group meeting opens A meeting of the ASEAN Defence Senior Officials’ Meeting Plus Working Group (ADSOM + WG) began in the central city of Da Nang on January 10, with over 120 delegates from policymaking units of defence ministries of the 10 ASEAN countries and eight dialogue partners.

ASEAN Poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship launched The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism launched on January 10 a propaganda poster contest on Vietnam’s 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship.

Business High-level symposium talks intra-ASEAN trade Delegates at a high-level symposium in Hanoi on January 10 shared their views on the significance of enhancing intra-ASEAN trade and investment for a cohesive and responsive grouping.