Measures sought to assist wood sector in promoting exports Permanent Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu on May 22 chaired a meeting between the Steering Committee for Economic Diplomacy and representative agencies of Vietnam abroad to evaluate impacts, challenges and opportunities from new regulations of markets to wood and forestry sector of Vietnam, and seek ways to support the sector in promoting exports.

Hai Phong in need of high quality workforce A mere 11% of the nearly 200,000 workers at industrial and economic zones across Hai Phong have high professional and technical qualifications, hence the northern port city's enormous demand for a high-quality workforce between now and 2025.

Vietnamese bird's nests see opportunities to enter Chinese market Vietnamese bird's nests see great potential for export to Chinese market as people in China and Chinese communities in other countries across the world spend about 5 billion USD on bird's nests and products made from them.

HCM City works to remove roadblocks to key projects Ho Chi Minh City is striving to reactivate several key projects that have been shelved for years with a view to helping ease flooding and traffic congestion.