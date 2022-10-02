Illustrative image (Photo: FTU)

Ottawa (VNA) – Vietnam’s Foreign Trade University (FTU) has won the Emerging Change Agent award for the second consecutive year at the Social Business Creation (SBC) competition.

The SBC is an annual global event for business projects with positive social impact, co-organised by HEC Montreal Canada and Prof. Muhammad Yunus, the 2006 Nobel prize winner, to look to fulfill 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In the final round held in Canada on September 30, the FTU also grabbed many prizes and awards for individuals, collectives, and projects.

Held for the first time in 2016, the competition has so far drawn 477 projects and over 1,500 competitors from over 100 universities in 26 countries worldwide. The SBC now has nine hubs in Canada, Mexico, Germany, Argentina, India, Bangladesh, Bolivia, and Vietnam.

In 2018, the FTU became the official manager of the SBC Hub in Vietnam. Since then, it has partnered with hundreds of influential business projects nationwide and formed linkage with 24 domestic partners, including 13 universities, high schools and enterprises./