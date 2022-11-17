Business Rubber companies' business results gloomy in Q3 Even though rubber export volume advanced by 6% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022, according to calculations from the General Department of Customs, export value saw a decline of about 2% because of lower rubber prices.

Business Vietnamese stock market loses 20.2 billion USD in first half of November The Vietnamese stock market has just closed the first half of a rough November with a forgettable session. Selling force weighed on most of the industry groups, with the whole market recording nearly 400 stocks hitting floor prices.

Business Vietnam Digital Finance Conference & Expo 2022 held The Vietnam Digital Finance Conference and Expo 2022 took place in Hanoi on November 17, under the theme of “Embracing IT modernisation to accelerate digital transformation in the financial sector”.