Fuel prices adjusted down on September 12
Fuel prices were slashed by over 1,000 VND per litre across the board on September 12.
Hanoi (VNA) — Fuel prices were slashed by over 1,000 VND per litre across the board on September 12.
RON 95-III decreased by 1,015 VND to 23,215 VND per litre. E5 RON92 followed suit with a fall of 1,128 VND, to hit 22,231 VND per litre. Diesel fell by 1,008 VND to 24,180 VND per litre.
A drop of 1,027 VND was observed in Kerosene prices, which were adjusted down to 24,418 VND per litre. Mazut, likewise, went down to 15,039 VND per kilo after an adjustment of 1,038 VND.
The authorities set aside 451 VND for every litre of E5 RON92, 450 VND for RON95, 90 VND for Diesel, 741 VND for Mazut and none for Kerosene to finance the Fuel Price Stabilisation Fund.
The authorities also announced that the funds were not used to stabilise fuel prices this time. Petrolimex said its fund was at 840 billion VND so far.
Under Decree 95, fuel prices are adjusted periodically three times per month, on the first, eleventh and twenty-first day./.