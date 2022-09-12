Business Conference continues seeking measures for achieving macro-economic targets Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference in Hanoi on September 12 to continue seeking measures for keeping macroeconomic stability, controlling inflation, boosting growth, and ensuring major balances of the economy in the current context.

Business Vietnam- Laos trade turnover increases steadily Trade turnover between Vietnam and Laos hit 1.076 billion USD in the first eight months of this year, an increase of 27% compared to the same period last year.

Business Int’l exhibition on beauty products and technology attracts foreign brands The 2022 International Exhibition on Beauty Products, Technology and Services, Vietnam Beautycare Expo 2022, will be held in Ho Chi Minh City from September 14 to 17.

Business Saigon Hi-tech Park attracts 12 billion USD in investment over two decades The Saigon Hi-tech Park (SHTP) in Ho Chi Minh City has attracted more than 12 billion USD in domestic and foreign investment since its establishment 20 years ago.