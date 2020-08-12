Fuel prices cut slightly on August 12
Retail prices of some petrol products were reduced slightly in the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, with effect from 3pm on August 12.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Retail prices of some petrol products were reduced slightly in the latest review by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Finance, with effect from 3pm on August 12.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to make adjustments in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
The price of RON95-III was cut by 51 VND per litre to a maximum of 14,922 VND per litre.
The price of E5RON92 remains unchanged at 14,409 VND per litre.
The price of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now at a maximum of 12,201 VND and 10,207 VND per litre, respectively, down 200 VND and 72 VND per litre.
The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S is also unchanged, at no more than 11,183 VND per kg.
Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two ministries have decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund to keep retail prices of petrol and mazut stable and reduce diesel and kerosene prices./.
The two ministries review fuel prices every 15 days to make adjustments in accordance with fluctuations in the global market.
The price of RON95-III was cut by 51 VND per litre to a maximum of 14,922 VND per litre.
The price of E5RON92 remains unchanged at 14,409 VND per litre.
The price of diesel 0.05S and kerosene are now at a maximum of 12,201 VND and 10,207 VND per litre, respectively, down 200 VND and 72 VND per litre.
The price of Mazut 180CST 3.5S is also unchanged, at no more than 11,183 VND per kg.
Amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two ministries have decided to use the petrol price stabilisation fund to keep retail prices of petrol and mazut stable and reduce diesel and kerosene prices./.