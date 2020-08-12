Business Vietnamese products hold dominant position in local distribution network The “Vietnamese people use Vietnamese goods” campaign has helped raise consumer awareness about locally-produced goods and services, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai said on August 12.

Business Firms fail to take up tax payment postponement The Government’s policy of a five-month extension for tax payment deadlines did not attract a large number of firms.

Business Ba Ria - Vung Tau: Traceability technology adds to farm produce value The southern province of Ba Ria - Vung Tau has been working to boost the traceability of its agricultural products, with initial success recorded in the value of those applying the technology.

Business PM approves project to implement EVFTA The Prime Minister has approved a plan to implement the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).