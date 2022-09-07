Politics ☀️ Morning digest on September 8 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Vietnam, Brunei FMs co-chair second Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation meeting Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son and Second Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brunei Darussalam Dato Erywan Pehin Yusof on September 7 co-chaired the second meeting of the Joint Commission for Bilateral Cooperation (JSBC-2) between the two countries.

Politics Vietnam – an important partner of Brunei: Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Vietnam is a friend and an important partner of Brunei in the region, affirmed Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah while receiving Vietnamese Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son on September 7.

Politics Greetings extended to Brazil on Independence Day President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 sent a message of congratulations to his Brazilian counterpart Jair Messias Bolsonaro on the Federative Republic of Brazil’s 200th Independence Day (September 7, 1822 - 2022).