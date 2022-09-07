Full-time legislators discuss draft bills, resolution to be approved at NA fourth session
An overview of the meeting (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Full-time National Assembly (NA) deputies gathered on September 7 to discuss six bills and one draft resolution that are expected to be approved at the upcoming fourth session of the 15th NA.
Addressing the event, NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue said that so far, the 15th NA has issued eight laws, conducted first discussion on six draft laws and released 62 resolutions with high consensus.
He said that many important law-building tasks have been set for the upcoming fourth session. All bills and draft resolutions that will be submitted to the session have been discussed many times by the NA Standing Committee, Government, relevant agencies and organisations through many conferences and consultation meetings, he added.
The NA leader said that the six bills include draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level; draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Radio Frequencies; draft Law on Medical Examination and Treatment (revised); draft Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control (revised); draft Law on Inspection (revised), and draft Law on Anti-Money Laundering (revised).
In previous discussions, the majority of legislators agreed on the necessity of the issuance of the laws and their major contents. A number of issues with different opinions will be discussed at this session.
At the same time, a draft resolution on the regulations for a NA session (revised) will also be debated.
NA Chairman Hue said that opinions of the full-time legislators will be an important foundation for relevant agencies to continue to complete the bills and the resolution with an aim to ensure their highest quality.
After the opening, participants discussed the draft Law on Inspection (revised) and the draft Law on the Implementation of Democracy at Grassroots Level./.