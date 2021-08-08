Health Ho Chi Minh City’s private hospitals join hands to treat COVID-19 patients Ho Chi Minh City leaders have called upon private hospitals to help with the treatment of COVID-19 patients as the city battles a surge in infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant. The appeal has received a warm response from private hospital around the city.

Health Hospitals in HCM City start using Remdesivir to treat COVID-19 patients Around 10,000 vials of Remdesivir have been distributed to 10 hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City to treat COVID-19 patients starting today, according to the Ministry of Health

Health HBA proposes setting up field hospitals in industrial parks The Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing Zone and Industrial Park Authority Park Authority Business Association (HBA) has asked for approval from the city’s authorities and the Steering Committee for Pandemic Prevention and Control to set up field hospitals to treat workers in industrial parks and export processing zones.

Health Three intensive care centres open in HCM City Three intensive care units for COVID-19 patients (ICUs) with doctors and medical personnel coming from three central-level hospitals across the country opened on August 7 in Ho Chi Minh City – the country’s current largest pandemic hotspot.