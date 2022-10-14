Fund raising programme for the poor to take place on October 17
A live television and radio programme will be held in Hanoi on October 17 in response to the emulation movement "For the poor - Leave no one behind" launched by the Prime Minister.
Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee (Photo: VNA)
Entitled "Journey of Hope", the programme promotes the tradition of solidarity, mutual love, care, and helping the community out of poverty sustainably.
Truong Thi Ngoc Anh, Vice Chairwoman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee, the event organizer, told a press conference in Hanoi on October 14, said 50 businesses have registered to join the programme.
Enterprises will overcome difficulties and share the nation’s spirit of mutual affection and corporate responsibility. The poor will be given opportunities to escape poverty and become masters of their lives, so that no one will be left behind, said Ngoc Anh.
Over the past three years, the Vietnam Fatherland Front has raised nearly 800 million USD for the Fund For the Poor, helping to build and repair charity houses for disadvantaged people, cover medical examination and treatment, and build civil works./.