Society Gender-friendly corporate policy helps ensure stable workforce and development For many women in the workplace, salary may not be of the utmost importance but a female-friendly working environment is key to job satisfaction.

Society Vietnamese embassy commemorates Algerian journalists Vietnamese Ambassador to Algeria Nguyen Thanh Vinh and representatives of other Vietnamese agencies in the country on March 8 paid floral tribute to 15 Algerian journalists and technicians who died in a plane crash in Vietnam in 1974.

Health Truc Bach Street sterilised after COVID-19 patient discovered Soldiers of the Chemistry Army and Military Medicine Department under the Ministry of National Defence on March 7 morning sprayed disinfectant to sterilise Tran Vu and Truc Bach streets and surrounding areas in Hanoi’s Ba Dinh district after a COVID-19 case was confirmed a day earlier.