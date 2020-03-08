Fund set up to support Khmer women of Vietnamese origin
President of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia Sim Chy speaks at the event. (Photo: VNA)
Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Khmer-Vietnamese Women’s Association will set up a fund in support of its members who are in difficult circumstances.
The Khmer-Vietnamese Association announced the decision allowing the establishment of the fund at a ceremony in Phnom Penh on March 7 marking International Women’s Day (March 8).
The fund will also be used for humanitarian and charity programmes in support of women’s development.
Addressing the event, President of the Khmer-Vietnamese Women’s Association Pham Thi Hanh highlighted contributions of the association’s chapters to community activities, health care and education of Khmer people of Vietnamese origin, adding that such activities need a stable funding.
President of the Khmer-Vietnamese Association in Cambodia Sim Chy stressed women’s role in the development of future generations and the significance of promoting gender equality./.