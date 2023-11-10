According to statistics from the Management Board of Con Dao National Park, only 1 in 1,000 hatchlings will survive to adulthood. Therefore, sea turtle conservation is always given special attention by the unit.

The board is the first in Vietnam to successfully implement a sea turtle conservation programme.



As of October, it had successfully rescued nearly 2,200 turtle nests with over 195,000 eggs, tagged 390 mother turtles, hatched 1,761 nests, and released under control 142,319 hatchlings into the sea.



Sea turtles are listed in Vietnam's Red Book and are considered an endangered species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

The launch of the campaign shows that there are currently many domestic and international organisations and individuals taking practical actions to join hands with the board in preserving sea turtles in particular and biodiversity in Con Dao in general./.

VNA