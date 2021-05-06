Fund-raising campaigns to support pandemic-affected people in Laos, India, Cambodia
The Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-India Friendship Associations on May 6 sent dispatches to their chapters at the provincial and municipal level on raising money to support pandemic-affected people in the two countries.
The COVID-19 pandemic is developing so complicatedly in the two countries. In Laos, an average of 74 new cases has been reported each day over the past week. Meanwhile, the numbers of new infections and fatalities have surged at a dizzying speed in recent days in India.
The fund-raising campaigns will last until the afternoon of May 14.
Organisations and individuals can send cash to the two associations’ headquarters or their bank accounts.
Earlier on April 28, the Vietnam-Cambodia Friendship Association launched a fund-raising campaign to support affected people in Cambodia.
The association still continues receiving aid until the afternoon of May 7./.