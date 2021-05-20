Health Vietnam moves to establish COVID-19 vaccine fund The Ministry of Finance is seeking the Government’s approval for the establishment of a COVID-19 vaccine fund, it announced on May 19.

Health Vietnam confirms 38th death related to COVID-19 Vietnam on May 20 confirmed its 38th death related to the COVID-19 pandemic, who had suffered from underlying health conditions.

Health Localities asked to stay vigilant as COVID-19 already exists in community Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam on May 19 requested all localities to be on high alert as the COVID-19 pandemic is creeping in the community, and stay ready to immediately zone off and quarantine any new infections.