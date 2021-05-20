Funds raised by VFF to be used for COVID-19 vaccine purchase
Illustrative image (Source: Reuters)Hanoi (VNA) – Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has approved the plan of using financial resources raised by the Vietnam Fatherland Front (VFF) for COVID-19 prevention and control to buy COIVD-19 vaccines.
In Dispatch No. 3295/VPCP-KTTH, the Deputy PM asked the VFF to coordinate with the Ministry of Finance to implement the plan, while instructing its chapters in cities and provinces to collaborate with local Departments of Finance to transfer all the received donations to the State budget for COVID-19 vaccine purchasing.
The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and National Defence were requested to make balance on the allocated resources and bear the responsibility for reviewing the implementation of the scheme in line with the law related to the State budget, thus avoiding the overlapping of beneficiaries.
Deputy PM Khai also underlined the need to allocate, manage, use and balance of the resources in an open, transparent, economical and effective manner to the right groups of beneficiaries./.