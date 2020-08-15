Funeral Board, family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu offer thanks
The Funeral Board and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu expressed thanks following the burial service for him on August 15.
At the memorial service held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Funeral Board and the family of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu expressed thanks following the burial service for him on August 15.
The following is the message in full:
“The Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, the National Assembly of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the Funeral Board, and the family of comrade Le Kha Phieu wish to express sincere thanks to:
- Compatriots, comrades;
- Revolutionary veterans;
- Intelligentsia, religious dignitaries;
- Agencies, organisations, localities, units;
- The people’s armed forces;
- The Party organisations, administrations, and people of Hanoi city, Ho Chi Minh City, and Thanh Hoa province;
- Diplomatic corps, representatives of international organsations, and international friends;
For sending condolence messages and wreaths, as well as attending the respect-paying ceremonies, memorial services, and burial ceremony of comrade Le Kha Phieu, former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee.”
Former Party General Secretary Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 at his home in Hanoi after a period of illness.
Vietnam observed two days of national mourning for the leader on August 14-15./.