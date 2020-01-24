Society Deputy PM Truong Hoa Binh pays Tet visit to Long An province Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh and former President Truong Tan Sang visited the Mekong Delta province of Long An on January 24 on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet).

Society OVs in Russia celebrate traditional Lunar New Year The Embassy of Vietnam in Russia on January 23 held a celebration of the traditional Lunar New Year (Tet) for its staff and overseas Vietnamese who are living, working and studying in Moscow and other Russian localities.

Society Knife village retains traditional craft Phuc Sen village in the northern province of Cao Bang is not a place first-time visitors might want to stay long, as the noise may come as a shock.

Society Traffic accidents kill 23 on first day of Tet holiday Thirty-one traffic accidents occurred, killing 23 and injuring 15 others on January 23 (the 29th day of the 12th lunar month), the first day of the week-long Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday.