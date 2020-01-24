Funeral held for eight Vietnamese killed in greenhouse fire in Russia
A funeral service was held in Moscow, Russia, on January 23 for eight Vietnamese killed in a greenhouse fire in Nesterovo village of Moscow Oblast’s Ramensky district on January 7.
The funeral for the dead victims takes place in Moscow on January 23 (Photo:VNA)
The funeral was organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia, Vietnamese associations in the country and the bereaved families.
Earlier, Russian authorities had carried out procedures to identify the victims, including two married couples, and handed over necessary papers to the Vietnamese Embassy.
The dead consist of three men and five women from the provinces of Phu Tho, Thai Binh, Hai Duong, Thanh Hoa and Nghe An. The injured victim is a woman from Phu Tho.
At the funeral, representatives of associations and the bereaved families thanked the Vietnamese Embassy and people in Russia for actively working with Russian authorities to provide citizen support, accelerate procedures and make donations to help repatriate the deceased’s remains.
About 2.3 million RUB (37,000 USD) has been donated to organising the funeral and cremation and returning the victims’ remains home.
The Vietnamese Embassy and community in Russia are still calling for contributions to support the victims and their families./.