Furama – Ariyana Da Nang wins World Luxury Awards 2023
Furama – Ariyana Da Nang Tourism Complex has won big at the World Luxury Awards 2023 based on votes by travel industry professionals and tourists.
Furama – Ariyana Da Nang Tourism Complex has won big at the World Luxury Awards 2023. (Photo: VNA)
Accordingly, Furama Resort Da Nang was honoured as the Best Luxury Beach Resort in Southeast Asia while Don Cipriani’s Italian Restaurant at Furama Resort Danang continued to solidify its status as the quintessential Italian dining destination by securing the title of “Best Luxury Heritage Restaurant in Asia” at the 2023 World Luxury Restaurant Awards. This marked the second consecutive year that Don Cipriani’s Restaurant has been acknowledged by the World Luxury Restaurant Awards, a testament to the establishment’s timeless elegance and culinary excellence.
Ariyana Convention Centre Danang, which hosted 21 world economic leaders during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) High-level Meeting in 2017, was honoured as the Best Convention Centre in Vietnam.
Meanwhile, V-Senses Wellness & Spa with design inspired by the Cham culture, was named “Best Theme Spa Design in Southeast Asia”.
According to Gentzsch Andre Piere, General Manager of the Furama – Ariyana Tourism Complex, the awards reaffirmed the forefront of the complex in delivering top-tier services to customers, contributing to popularising the tourism image of Da Nang city.
Designed by the Australian architectural firm Denton Corker and Marshall, with interior decoration by Hirsch Bedner & Associates from Hong Kong, Furama Ressort Danang boasts a prime beachfront location on one of the most stunning beaches in the world, Danang Beach. The coastline is adorned with graceful coconut trees and pristine white sand, enhancing the beauty of Da Nang.
Furama Resort Danang is a gateway to three World Heritage Sites of Hoi An, My Son and Hue.
Established in 2006, the World Luxury Awards is the pinnacle of achievement in the luxury hotel industry offering international recognition as voted by guests, travelers and industry players alike. Over 300 000 international travelers vote each year, during a four-week period to select the winners./.