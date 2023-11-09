Travel Activities to lure more visitors to Ninh Thuan The south-central province of Ninh Thuan will organise a wide range of cultural and sports events to attract more tourists in Quarter 4, helping realise the set target of hosting 2.9 million tourist arrivals, including 40,000 foreigners.

Travel Vietnam joins 2023 World Travel Market London About 10 Vietnamese firms offering aviation, tourism and lodging services participated in the 2023 World Travel Market London (WTM London) which took place from November 6-8.

Travel Tra Su cajeput forest - An ideal place to seek serenity Visitors to the Tra Su cajeput forest in An Giang province may easily feel overwhelmed by natural green scenery, with the vitality from the cajeput trees creating a cool, pleasant space.

Videos Ha Long Bay listed among 51 most beautiful places in the world Condé Nast Traveler, a luxury and lifestyle travel magazine, has named the UNESCO-recognized heritage Ha Long Bay in the northeastern coastal province of Quang Ninh on its list of the 51 most beautiful places in the world.