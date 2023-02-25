Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh (left) meets with Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24. (Photo: Vietnamese Embassy to Thailand)

Bangkok (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phan Chi Thanh and Governor of Nong Bua Lamphu province Suwit Chanworn on February 24 discussed measures to boost cooperation between localities of the two countries.

The meeting formed part of Thanh’s working visit to Thailand’s Northeastern region.

At the meeting, the ambassador briefed the governor about political-foreign relations, economic, trade and investment ties between the two countries, as well as the need for cooperation between their localities.

The two sides also talked about the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership between Vietnam and Thailand this year.

Thanh said that the Vietnam-Thailand strategic Partnership has developed very well in almost all fields. Leaders of the two countries agreed to continue promoting the cooperation in various fields and especially emphasised the "three connections", including connection in supply chain, connecting small and medium-sized enterprises and connecting the two countries' sustainable growth strategies.

The ambassador emphasised that connecting small and medium-sized enterprises is very important and needs support from local authorities.

He suggested the provincial administration of Nong Bua Lamphu study and consider sending delegations to Vietnam’s localities which have similarities with Thai localities.

Thanh recommended Nong Bua Lamphu to connect with other provinces in the Northeast Thailand such as Udon Thani to open more tours to Vietnam.

The ambassador also asked the provincial administration to continue to support and create more favorable conditions for the Vietnamese-Thai community in the province.



For his part, Suwit said that the province is interested in cooperating with central provinces of Vietnam, including Quang Tri and Nghe An.

He highly appreciated Vietnamese enterprises running business successfully in the province and making contributions to the province's socio-economic development.



The province's authorities always respect and will always support the Vietnamese Thai community here, he said./.