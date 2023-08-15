Business Vietnam Australia’s largest cotton importer: Authority Vietnam is the largest cotton importer of Australia with 38.8% of the market share, according to the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) which predicted that Vietnam will hold this position in following years.

Business Bright future for Vietnam’s foreign investment attraction: insiders Vietnam's foreign direct investment (FDI) attraction has seen signs of recovery after continuous declines over the past six months, becoming a driving force for the country’s economic growth in the medium and long term, said insiders.

Business Vietnam’s short-term economic outlook positive: PwC Vietnam’s economic growth is projected to be still positive in the short term, according to the London-based audit service supplier PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC).