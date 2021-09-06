Further progress seen in curbing corruption
Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong speaks at the event. (Photo: cand.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam has continued to see progress in curbing corruption this year, consolidating people’s trust in the Party and State and heightening Vietnam’s position on the international arena, according to a government report on anti-corruption in 2021.
The report was delivered at an extended meeting of the National Assembly’s Committee for Judicial Affairs which was held in Hanoi on September 6 morning.
In July, the government issued a resolution on the Master Programme on State Administration Reform for the 2021 – 2030 period.
Close to 6,600 governmental organisations and units have been inspected in terms of openness and transparency, with violations detected in 98 of them, up 8.9 percent from 2020.
Public security forces launched probes into 478 cases, with 1,051 people accused of committing corruption and over 503 billion VND worth of assets recovered. Legal proceedings have started on 282 cases with 536 suspects involved.
Corruption will be likely to become increasingly sophisticated, complex and unpredictable in the following years, threatening the survival of the Party and regime, the report said.
Vice Chairman of the NA Committee for Judicial Affairs Nguyen Manh Cuong said economic and corruption-related crimes are increasing in terms of complexity and focusing on areas, such as bidding, auctions, equitisation, credit and banking, healthcare and education.
He warned that corruption risks are emerging from the COVID-19 crisis, with a number of officials and civil servants taking advantage of legal loopholes and abusing their positions to cause troubles to businesses and citizens.
Cuong proposed the government continue improving institutions on socio-economic management and corruption prevention./.