Politics Top legislator hails UN's contributions to Vietnam’s development The United Nations (UN) always plays an important role in Vietnam’s foreign policy and accompanies the country in the process of national construction and development, thus creating favourable conditions to enhance its position and image in the international arena and deepen its relations with other nations around the world.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Indian Ambassador President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 6 received Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma, with their discussion focusing on the promotion of bilateral cooperation.

Politics More congratulations sent to Vietnam on 76th National Day Leaders of Croatia, Ghana, and Maldives have sent messages and letters of congratulations to the leaders of Vietnam on the country's 76th National Day (September 2).

Politics Vietnam attends 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum A Vietnamese delegation, headed by National Assembly (NA) Vice Chairman Sen. Lieut. Gen. Tran Quang Phuong, attended the 18th Parliamentary Intelligence-Security Forum, which convened by the NA of Hungary on September 6 in both face-to-face and virtual forms.