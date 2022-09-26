Futsal players arrive in Kuwait for Asian cup 2022
The Vietnamese national futsal team has arrived in Kuwait for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup 2022 to be held from September 27 to October 8.
Hanoi (VNA) –
Prominent among the players are Van Vu, Van Y, Doan Phat, Minh Tri, Duc Hoa and Quoc Nam.
Placed in Group D, the Vietnamese squad will face the Republic of Korea on September 28, Saudi Arabia on September 30, and Japan on October 2 during the group stage.
There will be 16 national teams, divided in four groups, competing in this year’s tournament./.