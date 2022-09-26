Culture - Sports Vietnam’s culture, tourism promoted in Venezuela The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela has recently held a workshop to promote Vietnam’s culture and tourism, and a photo exhibition featuring the beauty of the country’s land and people at the National Museum of Fine Arts in Caracas.

Culture - Sports Dugout boats – a symbol of the Central Highlands A dugout boat is made from a hollowed-out tree and is considered a symbol of strength and the culture of many ethnic minority groups in the Central Highlands.

Culture - Sports PM stresses shared responsibility for promoting Xoe Thai A ceremony to receive the UNESCO certificate recognizing Xoe Thai as an Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity was held in Nghia Lo town, the northwestern province of Yen Bai, on September 24.