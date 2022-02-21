Futsal team prepare for Southeast Asian and Asian tournaments
The Vietnamese futsal team gathered in Ho Chi Minh City on February 21 for training to prepare for the 2022 AFF Futsal Championship and AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifier, according to the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF).
Vietnam Futsal team at the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup. (Photo: Getty Images)
A total of 22 players have been called up, including those who have recovered from injury and young players.
Head coach Pham Minh Giang and his players will station at Thai Son Nam Gymnasium until March 21, and then will travel to Thailand for further training and competing at the AFF Futsal Championship, which is also the 2022 AFC Futsal Asian Cup Qualifier.
During the training period, the team are scheduled to play three friendly matches to review the force before finalise the list of 16 players.
The AFF Futsal Championship will take place from April 2-11 in Bangkok.
The top four teams at the AFF Futsal Championship will win tickets to the AFC Futsal Asian Cup, scheduled to be organied in Kuwait from September 25 to October 20./.