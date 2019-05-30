The annual event opens with a keynote address by the Malaysian Prime Minister. (Photo: asia.nikkei.com)

The 25th International Conference on the Future of Asia, sponsored by Nikkei Inc., opened in Tokyo on May 30, with the theme of “Seeking a new global order-Overcoming the chaos”.Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh is attending the two-day event with other regional leaders like Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen, Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Singaporean Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, and many leaders of groups and research institutes.The annual event opened with a keynote address by the Malaysian Prime Minister, followed by the speeches from prime ministers of Bangladesh and Cambodia. Deputy PM Minh also addressed attendees on the first day.The May 31 sessions will start with a keynote address by the prime minister of Laos, followed by leaders from Asia's fast-growing startups discussing how their businesses will change the world. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte will close the two-day conference with a speech.As the US-China trade war is the focus of the conference, experts will discuss its impacts on Asia, measures in response to trade disputes and the role of startups in the region.Besides attending the conference, Deputy PM Minh will co-chair the meeting of the Vietnam-Japan Cooperation Committee, and have talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono.-VNA