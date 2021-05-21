Future of Asia conference promotes cooperation for economic recovery
Hanoi (VNA) - Leaders of countries have highlighted the importance of cooperation and unity to post-pandemic economic recovery in Asia during the second day of the 26th International Conference on the Future of Asia that opened in Tokyo on May 20.
In his remarks, Lao Party Secretary and President Thongloun Sisoulith stressed that cooperation and solidarity among Asian countries are extremely important in the fight against COVID-19.
Regional countries need to share and learn from each other about digital economy, artificial intelligence, e-commerce, information data platforms, and science and technology know-how, he said.
Developed countries should look behind and support slower developing countries, towards developing a prosperous Asia in the future, the Lao leader said.
Meanwhile, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said stabilising the regional situation is a prerequisite for economic recovery and development of Asian countries.
Pakistan hopes to build cooperative and peaceful relations with all neighbouring countries, he said, noting that it is necessary to build a peaceful dialogue environment to resolve disputes.
In the framework of the conference, a session discussing relations between Asia and the new government of the US is taking place on May 21 morning with the participation of speakers from agencies and organizations in the US, China, Singapore and Japan./.