World Vietnam calls for promotion of transition process in Sudan Ambassador Pham Hai Anh, Deputy Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the United Nations (UN), has called on the Sudanese government and relevant parties to promote the transition process in the nation in accordance with the peace agreement reached on October 3, 2020, including increasing the participation of women and youths.

World Nestlé invests 220 mln USD in building, upgrading factories in Indonesia Nestlé Indonesia, a subsidiary of Swiss conglomerate Nestle, has recently invested 3.1 trillion Rp (220 million USD) in building a new factory in Batang district of Central Java and expand production in three other facilities in West Java, East Java and Lampung provinces.

World Vietnam explodes in solar energy: BNN Bloomberg BNN Bloomberg, Canada's business news network reporting on finance and markets, has recently published an article highlighting the extraordinary 100-fold increase in solar power that has taken place in Vietnam over the last two years.