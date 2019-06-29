At the G20 Summit 2019 in Osaka, Japan (Source: Reuters)

- The 14th G20 Summit wrapped up on June 29 in Osaka, Japan, with the adoption of a declaration.Under the document, G20 economies will promote free, fair and non-discriminatory trade, while pledging to use "all policy tools" to support the global economy amid negative risks.The declaration said “trade and geopolitical tensions have intensified.”Leaders from the G20 Developing and Emerging Economies failed to reach a pledge to fight protectionism.Additionally, 19 member economies of G20, excluding the US, agreed that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change is “irreversible”', and committed to fully enforcing the agreement.-VNA