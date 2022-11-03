G20 summit, travel forum hoped to boost Indonesia's tourism recovery
The Indonesian tourism sector hoped to reap benefits from the G20 summit and the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting to be held in Bali in November.
Addressing a recent press conference, Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno estimated that each tourist or delegate attending the G20 Summit will spend 2,000-3,000 USD.
Therefore, the host country will collect 100-150 million USD from 50,000 guests attending this year's summit.
Bali will host the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting from November 17-18, gathering 300 major enterprises to discuss the future of the tourism industry./.