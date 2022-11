Illustrative photo. (Source:Versus Travel)

- The Indonesian tourism sector hoped to reap benefits from the G20 summit and the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting to be held in Bali in November.Addressing a recent press conference , Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Sandiaga Uno estimated that each tourist or delegate attending the G20 Summit will spend 2,000-3,000 USD.Therefore, the host country will collect 100-150 million USD from 50,000 guests attending this year's summit.Bali will host the Global Tourism Forum Annual Meeting from November 17-18, gathering 300 major enterprises to discuss the future of the tourism industry./.